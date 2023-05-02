BLACK+DECKER’s POWERSERIES Extreme MAX stick vacuum cleans your floors and furniture

Today BLACK+DECKER is introducing its latest home cleaning appliance, the POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum. Unlike some other stick vacuums on the market, this one can also operate as a hand vacuum when you need to clean off your furniture. Some upgrades BLACK+DECKER has implemented with this new vacuum entry include an updated floorhead design, the 20V MAX removable battery that can be used with other BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX products, and a cyclonic filtration system. The new POWERSERIES Extreme MAX vacuum is available for purchase starting today, so make sure you keep reading below to learn more and find out where you can order the vacuum today.

The all-new BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum joins the brand’s 20V MAX appliance lineup with the included battery powering the unit for 37 minutes on a single charge when operating as a stick vacuum. The runtime can be extended to 56 minutes if you’re using it as a hand vacuum, however. This is all contained in a lightweight package that can stand on its own without needing to be leaned against a wall. If you want to have this vacuum stored against the wall when not in use, BLACK+DECKER includes a wall mount in the box. The brand has also updated the floorhead design with a larger diameter anti-tangle brush bar, so you don’t have to worry about hair getting caught, with the V-shaped bristle pattern helping pick up messes. There are even LED lights on the floorhead, so you can see dirt and debris in those darker areas.

Outside of the 20V MAX battery and the updated floorhead, BLACK+DECKER has also included a crevice tool for cleaning between cushions, a 2-in-1 brush for baseboards, and a pet brush to easily clean up hair. This means you’ll be able to clean effectively every part of your home without purchasing extra supplies. When you are cleaning your furniture, you can operate the vacuum in hand vac mode, which, as previously mentioned, increases battery life and allows you to get into those harder-to-reach areas. The POWERSERIES Extreme MAX also uses a cyclonic filtration system to ensure all the dust and debris picked up by the vacuum stays contained in the dust bin and does not aggravate your allergies.

Availability

The all-new BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum is available for purchase starting today with an MSRP set at $229.99. You’ll be able to find this vacuum in-store at various retailers and online at Amazon and Home Depot, though it is currently out of stock at the latter at the time of writing. Head below for links to where you can order this new stick vacuum today, or head over to BLACK+DECKER’s website to see where you can grab one in person.

9to5Toys’ Take

While the runtime of this new stick vacuum is lower than I’d like, the $230 price point is fairly affordable, all things considered, especially with the ability to operate it as a hand vacuum when needed. If you already have other BLACK+DECKER gear that uses the 20V MAX batteries, then I would definitely give this a solid look.

