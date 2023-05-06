Clean your pearly whites with this rechargeable electric toothbrush at 2023 low of $27

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Aquasonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush Kit for $26.95 shipped. Down from $40, today’s deal comes in at the return of 2023 low that we’ve tracked only one time in the past. If you’re still using a manual toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade. This electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute which helps to blast away plaque and grime from your teeth with ease. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery, four operation modes, smart vibration timers, and more available here. You’ll get eight toothbrush heads as well as a travel case included in the package so multiple people can use the same toothbrush base with their own head. Plus, the travel case makes it easy to take vacations while still bringing your new toothbrush along. Keep reading for more.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 75-count Plackers to clean between your teeth. Sporting a twin-line design, this flosser traps debris from between your teeth and easily pulls it out. At just $2 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

Looking for something from a name-brand? Well, Philips’ Sonicare 4100 rechargeable toothbrush is down to its 2023 low of $35 right now. Typically $50, this electric toothbrush delivers much of the same you’ll find above just from a brand that everyone knows and trusts. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save after your mouth care routine has been overhauled.

Aquasonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush features:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute, a lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

