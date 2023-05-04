Philips’ Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Toothbrush hits 2023 low at $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50 and now on sale for $40 at Best Buy and directly from Philips, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on all three colors. Today’s deal is also a new 2023 Amazon low and matching the best we have tracked outside of a limited Black Friday sale last year. This offer also makes the Sonicare 4100 one of the best prices you’ll find for a comparable model from a brand name. While there’s no bells or whistles here like Bluetooth action and the like, it does include the most important elements of an electric toothbrush including a built-in pressure sensor, the usual 2-minute timer, and Quadpacer tech to help ensure each quadrant of your mouth is taken care of. It also ships with a USB charger stand to keep it powered up and neatly organized in between uses. More details below.

If you don’t mind going for a model that will require you to flip the batteries out from time-to-time, the Philips One by Sonicare is a solid lower-cost alternative. Delivering on a modern design with much of the same specs as the model above, you can land one of these for just $20 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush features:

Removes up to 5x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush*

Pressure sensor and two intensity settings protect sensitive gums from overbrushing

2 minute SmarTimer with QuadPacer ensure Dentist-recommended brushing time

Brush head replacement reminder ensures your brush head is always effective

Long battery life with battery light indicator: One charge last for 2 weeks

