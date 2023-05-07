Save $200 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at second-best price

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Apple’s latest flagship 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Now dropping the elevated 1TB model down to $2,499 shipped for the Space Gray style, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings from the usual $2,699 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save period, and clocks in at within $49 of the all-time low. It has only been this price once before, too. Those who can get away with less storage, the 512GB capacity sells for $2,399 down from its usual $2,499 price tag.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

The M2 MacBook Air however is always worth bringing into the discussion, even with a $400 discount on the higher-end model above. It’s easily one of the most popular laptops Apple has ever released, and the new M2 chip provides a lot of power for those who don’t think they fully need the M1 Pro performance. It delivers much of the same rounded off form-factor found above, as well as MagSafe charging and the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen. Not to mention, you can score a $149 discount on the 256GB capacity, which drops to $1,049 at Amazon right now.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week that’s now underway.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

