Acer’s Ryzen 7/RTX 3070 Ti Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop falls $700 to new all-time low of $1,400

Amazon is now offering the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,100, this 33% discount or solid $700 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this build. For comparison, Acer is currently offering this same model laptop directly at $1,700. Running a Ryzen 7 6800H octa-core processor and RTX 3070 Ti graphics, you can expect to see full utilization of the integrated 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz display. This laptop also supports AMD FreeSync Premium so you can experience fluid gaming with little to no screen tearing. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on supported networks. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, a single USB-C port with a DisplayPort stream embedded, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $800 instead. Here you’ll be using the 12th gen Intel i5 processor with RTX 3050 graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the model above. The screen is the same size at 15.6-inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to make the jump to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking Apple’s just-refreshed 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $1,749, a new all-time low price. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series: Now featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa-Core Processor delivering superior gaming performance where you need it most. With Precision Boost, get up to 4.7GHz for your high-demand games

Picture-Perfect. Furiously Fast: Everything looks better on a 15.6″ QHD display with AMD FreeSync Premium keeping those frames tight and in-sync. Explore gaming worlds in QHD detail with the with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 3ms Overdrive Response Time and 300 nit brightness.

Internal Specifications: 32GB DDR5 Dual Channel Memory (Up to 4800 MT/s); 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD; Wireless Wi-Fi 6E supports dual-stream Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, including 2×2 MU-MIMO Technology; Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000; Bluetooth 5.2

