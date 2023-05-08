Save $300 on Anker’s Smart Android TV 10 Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector at $1,700

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Smart Projector for $1,699.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $2,000, this solid $300 discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this unit, coming within $100 of the all-time low. Said all-time low has only been seen a couple of times before today’s return to the second-best price. Coming equipped with Android TV 10.0, you’ll have direct access to your favorite streaming apps on the projector itself without needing a dedicated streaming player. You’ll even be able to cast content from your phone thanks to the built-in Chromecast. It can project a screen up to 150 inches across with automatic keystone correction, autofocus, screen fit, and eye detection to keep you and your family safe. You’ll find an HDMI input so you can connect external devices as well. Projecting up to 2,400 lumens, this laser projector is perfect for family get-togethers, whether it be indoors or outdoors, night or day. Head below for more.

While you can project onto your walls, you may prefer to have a screen set up so colors are more accurate. In that case, you can use some of your savings to grab the Mdbebbron 120-inch Projection Screen for $26. You can either set this screen inside or outdoors with multiple ways of mounting supported here, including nails, hooks, ropes, and more. The 16:9 aspect ratio this screen comes in means TV shows and other content will fully fill this canvas with widescreen movies leaving white space.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. There is also a USB port on this projector so you can play local media. Want to grab a drive to hold your movies and shows? We’re currently tracking the WD 2TB My Passport Portable External SSD marked down to $115, the lowest price we can find. It clocks in at up to 1,050MB/s with shock and vibration resistance alongside the ability to withstand drops up to 6.5-feet, accordion to WD’s internal testing. All of which is joined by USB 3.2 Gen-2 support, USB-C connectivity, and the usual 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Be sure to also swing by our coverage of the Anker iPhone and Android career gold box deals starting from $9.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector features:

Laser-Powered Detail: Make your movies shine with the intensity of 2400 ISO Lumens, which is so bright you can even watch with the lights on, then watch every pixel pop in 4K UHD quality.

Carry Around the Home: The ergonomically designed handle allows you to conveniently move Cosmos Laser 4K to the bedroom or the backyard, wherever you want to watch movies.

Abundant Streaming Choices: Android TV 10.0 allows you to see 400,000+ movies and episodes on 7,000+ apps, so you’ll never run out of content.

Sound You Feel: Enrich your ears with the sweet, rich sound of movie soundtracks from the dual 5W tweeters and notice the heightened intensity from the dual 10W speakers immersing you in the action.

