Anker iPhone and Android chargers start from $9 in latest Gold Box sale (Save up to 40%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its latest chargers. Including power accessories for the latest iPhones and Android smartphones, as well as other devices, pricing starts at $9 with free shipping across the board for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $64.99. While you’d more regularly pay $95, today’s offer lands at the best we’ve seen to date. The $30 in savings go so far as to undercut our previous mention by $11 in order to land lower than ever before. Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup, too. Head below for more.

Alongside the charging station above, the Anker savings also continue over to a collection of other offerings. Live through the end of the day, you can save on plenty of different ways to top off devices both at home and on-the-go, ranging from desktop-class power stations to portable chargers fit for iPhone 14 and more. Here are some of our other favorites!

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Satechi, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs now live as Monday is ringing in a fresh week.

Anker GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip features:

2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets allow you to charge 6 devices at the same time. With a maximum output of 100W, charge virtually any device including phones, tablets, and more. A MacBook Pro 16″ can be charged to 50% in 43 minutes. At only 0.7 inches thick, the power strip is about the size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket—ideal to bring on a trip.

