J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

J.Crew Factory updates your wardrobe with up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance with code SALETIME at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 11-Inch Flex Khaki Shorts that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. This style is a classic piece that will be in your wardrobe for years to come and you can choose from six color options. These shorts are also infused with stretch for added comfort and have several pockets to store everyday essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars from J.Crew Factory customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Spring Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off rare styles and 25% off Five Ten items.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
