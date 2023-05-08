Pick up 20 Mainstays 5-quart lidded storage containers and spring clean the house at $20

Walmart is currently offering a 20-pack of Mainstays 5-quart Clear Lidded Storage Containers for $19.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ subscription trial. Down from a $30 normal going rate at Walmart, a similar 20-pack at Amazon fetches $29 right now and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If it’s spring cleaning time around your home, then having spare bins will be invaluable. Each bin can hold five quarts and measures around 13 by 7.5 by 4.5 inches. This is large enough to hold a pair of shoes, some clothes, household supplies, and more with relative ease. The bins also stack on top of each other and each bin has a lid included to keep things nice and secure when packed away. Keep reading for more.

All things considered, today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to clear storage bins. For further comparison, a 4-pack of open pantry organization bins goes for the same $20 at Amazon. However, if you don’t need to store lots of items, then this 10- by 6-inch open storage bin is a great option at $14, though it won’t hold nearly as much as today’s lead deal.

Further your spring cleaning efforts with Hyper Tough’s 4-tier shelf that supports 70 pounds on each level. Down from its typical rate of $35, right now it’s on sale for $28.50 at Walmart. This shelf would be the perfect place to store your 20 new lidded containers from today’s lead deal. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on household upgrades this spring.

Mainstays 20-pack Clear Lidded Storage Container features:

These Mainstays Stackable Ultra Clear Storage Boxes are the ideal size for shoes, small accessories and more. You can store them conveniently out of the way, under the bed, stack in closets, or where ever you see fit. The snap-tight lid stores your items securely so that they will remain safe from daily elements. These clear storage boxes with lids also boast an ultra-clear body that will allow you to easily see what is inside. Stack them together to maximize the use of any space in your home, office, closet and more. They have an integrated latch on both ends of the lids that require the user to click them closed. They have a stackable design that will allow you to fit as many of them as possible into a small space. These Mainstays Plastic Storage Boxes are an ideal way to reduce clutter and organize small items.

