Save $30 on this 2-pack of 48-foot outdoor Edison-style string light kits for $40 this spring

Addlon Lighting (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 48-foot Outdoor Edison-style String Light Kits for $39.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $70 at Amazon, the kit just dropped to $50 there before today’s deal dropped another $10 off. For further comparison, you’d spend $33 for a single 48-foot strand of the same lights at Amazon right now. These lights would be perfect to outfit your outdoor space ahead of spring get togethers with friends and family this year. Each strand has 15 hanging sockets and includes 18 5W lights that feature the unique Edison-style design. The entire kit is waterproof and heavy-duty, and you can even connect the strand to a dimmer switch or plug to dial in the perfect brightness. So, if you’re trying to set the mood on the patio or just add some extra lighting, this is a great way to do it. Keep reading for more.

A must with these lights is this 40-pack of hangers for $10 Prime shipped. These will make your life super easy when it comes time to set up these lights. Plus, since it’s all clip-based, there will be no damage left behind when it’s time to break it down.

Addlon Outdoor String Light Kit features:

This outdoor string lights are ETL listed weatherproof commercial. The insulation material can protect the strand from hot winter, sun, wind, rain, snow and damp. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use. For greater mood lighting flexibility and a soft glow, a dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere for a birthday party, family reunion, or wedding reception. It adds flair to bistro deck porch patio garden backyard terrace pergola café restaurant malls for wedding BBQ party banquets, also suitable for tree-lighting like Christmas tree.

