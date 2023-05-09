Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth speakers get the Gold Box treatment from $36 lows (Reg. $51+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its Soundcore Bluetooth speakers. Whether you need a new offering to serenade you by the pool as warm weather rolls in, or just want a daily driver for rocking out around the house, there are a few models on sale today, all with free shipping across the board. A favorite in the sale is the Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $35.99. Down from its usual $51 going rate, this is one of the first chances this year to save at nearly 30% off. It’s $4 below our previous mention from back in March, and with those added savings is a new all-time low. Anker’s latest Soundcore 3 speaker is ready to keep the music blaring just about anywhere, sporting a portable design that comes backed by 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It’s also IPX7 water-resistant to ensure you can sing your heart out in the shower, with a 16W stereo sound system inside backed by dual passive radiators for added bass and customizable EQ settings to help you tune things to your liking. head below for more.

If you could use a little more oomph in your listening, Anker’s Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is up for the task and also getting in on today’s Gold Box savings. Up for grabs with 30% in savings attached through the end of the day, the usual $180 going rate has been cut down to $125.99. It’s the best we’ve seen in 2023 and $4 under previous discounts. All you need to know about the Motion Boom Plus and its sound capabilities can be gleemed from the built-in carrying strap that clips into the integrated handle. It’s a much larger speaker, so much so that you can sling it around your shoulder to bring the 80W stereo sound anywhere. It has a 20-hour playtime with IP67 water-resistance in tow, as well as customizable EQ settings.

But while we’re talking speakers, don’t forget that our favorite release right now is down to its best price of the year. The refreshed Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 does more than just iterate on a beloved offering, delivering extra battery life and some new colorways to go alongside a build that’s easier on the environment. It’s now down to $79 for spring and ahead of summer, delivering $21 in savings along the way.

Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker has dual drivers with 100% pure titanium diaphragms that extend treble up to 40kHz and minimize distortion. Dual passive radiators and upgraded BassUp technology work in tandem to pump up the bass in real-time—even at low volumes. Soundcore 3’s stereo sound makes your music sound more immersive and pumps up the atmosphere in both indoors and outdoor spaces.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!