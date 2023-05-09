Save 44% on HUANUO’s dual monitor gas spring desk mount at second-best price of $34

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for $33.79 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon and using code QBT4GRQJ at checkout. Normally going for $60, this 44% discount or solid $26 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within 20 cents of the all-time low. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms with adjustable gas springs. Each arm is capable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches and up to 14.3 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cords sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the HUANUO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $29.50. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting support. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Want to grab a tablet to sit at your desk while you work? We’re currently tracking Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 Wi-FI 64GB marked down to $500, a return to the all-time low price. Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

HUANUO HNDS6 gas spring dual monitor mount built in premium gas spring, provides smooth and durable height adjustments, making your monitors freely stay at any height you adjust, the full motion adjustments allow you to find optimal angle and position to make you comfortable and productive.

