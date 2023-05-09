iPad Air 5 now runs Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with M1 chip at $500 low (Save $99)

Apple today finally announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro would be coming to iPad, with the hitch that only devices with an M1 chip will be supported. Whether you’re looking to upgrade from an incompatible model or just make the switch to iPadOS for another part of your workflow, Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 is worth a closer look. The regularly $599 device comes powered by an M1 chip and is now marked down to an all-time low. Courtesy of Amazon, the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity is now selling for $499.99 shipped across three of the different colorways. That’s $99 off the going rate and marking a return to the best price yet just in time to run the two professional programs that just launched from on iPad from Apple.

Bringing all of the M1 power to a more affordable form-factor, Apple’s iPad Air 5 is an even better value with some savings attached. It notably features 10.9-inch Retina display, with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating being applied to the canvas. Apple Pencil 2 support is of course onboard, alongside other stables in the iPadOS lineup like Touch ID in the power button and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support. And before you say that the 64GB of storage is too little for Final Cut Pro, the USB-C support means you can plug in and edit right off an SSD. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more details.

An ongoing discount on Apple Pencil 2 makes today’s lead deal an even better option to consider. Stacking on the $99 in savings above, you’ll be able to bring home the must-have accessory for $89 right now while locking in $40 in cash back. It’s one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, all while being more affordable than ever before. So if you’re planning on using your new iPadOS device for more than just Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro by getting creative with some digital art or note-taking, it’s worth a look.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from the macOS stable to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we start yet another work week.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

