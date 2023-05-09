Save 50% on JBL’s BAR 5.0 5-Ch. virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar in return to all-time low of $200

For a limited time, Woot is offering the JBL BAR 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $199.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $400, as it does over at Amazon currently, this 50% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only tracked once before today. You may be wondering what makes this a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar. Unlike some other 5-channel soundbar systems out there, all the speakers here are located within the soundbar and projects sound around you to create a virtual surround setup. This is the JBL MultiBeam surround sound system and it’s what brings Dolby Atmos support. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer as well. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa multi-room music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and have a dedicated subwoofer, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for another budget soundbar option? We’re currently tracking the TCL Alto R1 Wireless Roku Soundbar marked down to $80 which is just $1 more than the all-time low. Designed to pair natively with your Roku TV, this sound bar is perfect for upgrading your home theater without breaking the bank. It connects wirelessly which allows for a seamless setup and you’ll go from “unboxing to listening in minutes.” Not only will this work for watching movies and TV shows, but also makes it easy to listen to music too. Plus, only one remote is needed to control your TV and new sound bar thanks to how seamlessly Roku integrates.

JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar features:

Make your viewing or gaming experience more immersive than ever before with the winning combination of JBL Multibeam technology and Virtual Dolby Atmos. Feel the sound all around as you’re thrown into the action with deep bass performance without the need for an extra subwoofer. It features Chromecast built-in, AirPlay and Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) for incredibly easy music streaming and multi-room possibilities. Bluetooth lets you enjoy music from your smartphone or tablet too. The sleek design of the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam, with its grille pattern and metallic finishing, fits any home decor. It’s compact and simple to use, can be controlled using your existing TV remote or by using the included intuitively designed remote control.

