Save up to $120 on Ninja’s 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fryer Grill with thermometer at $160 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill for $159.99 shipped. After launching in 2022 as one of the latest air fryer-equipped indoor grills in the brand’s lineup, we have seen it bounce between the full $280 price tag and $170 at Amazon a few times now. Today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention and delivering a new Amazon all-time low in the process. While most folks are looking to get outside for some grilling action at this time of year, Ninja does the job all year round and provides some air frying, roasting, dehydrating, and more to supplement the outdoor cookouts this summer at up to $120 off today. An included Foodi smart thermometer is nice a touch here as well, allowing folks to choose from rare to well-done alongside four protein settings and nine customizable one-touch doneness level options. It also comes with a dishwasher-safe ceramic-coated, removable grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a simple grill/griddle top cooker, something like this Chefman electric model is a more affordable solution that might fit the bill. It is great for indoor grilling action when needs be, but also makes for a handy alternative cooking surface anywhere you can find an outlet that will only cost you $40 shipped at Amazon. There’s no air frying here, but it is also $120 less.

The Ninja cooking, air frying, and grilling deals certainly don’t stop there. Amazon’s ongoing spring sale event delivers a series of the brand’s popular appliances at new 2023 lows with deals starting from $50 right now. That’s on top of its personal blenders, the popular ice cream makers, additional air frying deals, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja DG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Air Fry Indoor Grill features:

Updated, sleek design with the same functions & benefits. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer with the Smart Cook System & Thermometer. The Foodi Smart Thermometer enables you to achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done with 4 protein settings & 9 customizable doneness levels. Do it at the touch of a button with no more guesswork, hassle-free. Uses 500°F of hot cyclonic air and 500°F grill grate to perfectly cook or char grill your food with char-grilled marks and delicious flavors.

