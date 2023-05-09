Home lattes await with PowerLix’s popular milk Frother down at $8, plus more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a range of kitchen gadgets. One standout here is the popular handheld PowerLix Milk Frother from $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 in the black colorway with some of them going for as much as $30, today’s deal is at least 20% off. This is also the second-lowest price we have tracked at within $0.50 of the best ever. The PowerLix Milk Frother makes for an affordable way to whip up some milk for at-home lattes, cappuccino, and more. The battery-operated mini immersion blender doesn’t take up much space, works just about anywhere tether-free, and takes about 20 seconds to whip up a cup of milk. Head below for more details and kitchen gadget deals. 

From there, today’s Gold Box kitchen gadget and home goods sale start from $9 with deals on additional milk frothers, garlic crushers, vacuums, on-the-go cereal cups, themed waffle makers, and more. Be sure to take a quick look on this landing page while the prices are marked down for today only. 

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, this morning we spotted Ninja’s 6-in-1 Foodi Air Fryer Grill with an included meat thermometer down at $160. The regularly $280 cooker is now seeing a sizable $120 price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Get a closer look at the details right here and then head over to our home goods hub for even more cooking, kitchen, and grilling deals. 

PowerLix Milk Frother features:

  • Battery Operated for Perfect Froth in No Time – The mixer is battery powered so you don’t have to worry about cords and finding sockets. This coffee bar accessories, coffee gifts, kitchen gifts heats up the milk, just immerse the espresso maker into the cup and turn it on. The milk foamer will start creating creamy froth on the milk instantly. Within 15 – 20 seconds, you have a cup filled with creamy froth and ready to go into your coffee latte.
  • Quality You Can Trust – Our milk whisk frappe maker is made of the best quality stainless steel. This coffee accessories has a powerful motor that gives you 19000 rpm and the dual spring durable long 18/10 food safe material stainless steel spiral whisk that won’t rust or break over time. It delivers double the power of other frothers and professional espresso makers available. The power button on top makes it easy to use. The low noise motor barely makes a sound.

