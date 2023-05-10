Crank it up with $50 off Anker’s latest RBG karaoke speakers with deals from $129

We are now tracking a few notable deals on Anker’s latest wireless Bluetooth party speakers. First up, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speaker for $179 shipped. Regularly $230 and currently matched at Walmart, today’s deal is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one hit Amazon for the first time back in October and marks the first time it has fallen back to the all-time low there since we spotted it at $179 in February. This sizable 120-watt Bluetooth speaker delivers a spring and summer party-worthy amount of power without being overly cumbersome to lug around. A pair of 4-inch woofers and 2-inch tweeters are joined by up to 16 hours of wireless battery life within a splash-proof IPX4 housing. The RGB light show action, external audio input, and microphone jack are nice touches that allow for a more versatile listening experience and the ability to crank up some karaoke action at a price well below most big brand name party models. Head below for more deals and details.

Now, if you don’t need that much power or the mic input, the smaller Anker Soundcore Rave Neo 2 Portable Party Speaker down at $129 shipped might be a better fit. Regularly $180, this is another solid $50 price drop at one of the best prices we have tracked – only once has it gone for any less. This model provides a similar RGB party speaker experience as the larger Rave Party 2 above, just with less power at 80W and no microphone input.

No interested in the fancy light shows and party vibes? The deal we spotted this morning on the Sonos One Gen 2 speaker brings the wonderful AirPlay 2 model down to $180 shipped. While it might not be specifically geared towards outdoor parties and the like, this Wi-Fi speaker makes for a wonderful cocktail party model (and just about any other time) that will serenade you just as well otherwise. Sonos makes some of our favorite speakers out there so be sure to scope out this relatively rare deal while you can and then hit up our coverage of the brand’s new Era series as well.

Anker Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speaker features:

Get everyone on the dance floor with 120W of power that will fill even big spaces. Rave Party 2 is designed with two 4″ woofers and two 2″ tweeters. Rave Party 2 is ready for the party and after-party with 16 hours of playtime to keep the tunes playing until the sun comes up. Feel immersed in your music with 100+ speakers working in unison. PartyCast 2.0 syncs your speakers perfectly to the beat.

