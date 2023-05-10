Sonos One Gen 2 speaker delivers AirPlay 2 at its second-best price this year of $180 (Save $39)

Woot today is offering one of first price cuts of the year on the Sonos One Gen 2 Smart Speaker. Just as perfect of an entry point into the world of Sonos as it is for expanding an existing setup, today the retailer is dropping pricing down to $179.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Typically fetching $219 these days direct from Sonos, today’s offer arrives with $39 in savings attached. It’s the second-best price of the year, only having beaten once before when it dropped $1 lower during a Super Bowl sale back in February.

Sonos One Gen 2 arrives as one of the more standalone smart speakers from the brand, bringing with it some improvements to go with the second-generation moniker. Pairing right to your Wi-Fi or with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem, this speaker can work entirely on its own to stream tunes directly from Apple Music and Spotify, as well as sync with other speakers and soundbars for whole-home audio, immersive home theater setups, and more. AirPlay 2 support makes this particularly compelling for Apple users, as well.

Today’s lead deal mainly lands as a chance to begin clearing out the previous-generation lineup of Sonos gear now that it’s new Era series has been revealed. Just launched earlier this spring, the new collection of smart speakers from Sonos deliver all of the same connected features in refreshed packages that sound even better. Though with the Sonos Era 100 kicking off the lineup at $249, there’s no competing with how good of a value the Sonos One is at $69 less.

If the discount today isn’t going to be enough to sway you to invest in the Sonos premium, you can of course enjoy many of those smart speaker features from devices in the Amazon stable. Its recently-refreshed Echo Dot models are some notable alternatives even without AirPlay 2 support, especially with the 5th Gen releases getting in on the savings. Right now pricing starts from $30, and lands at the best prices of not just the year, but of all-time, too. You’d normally pay $50 or more, with Amazon’s latest speakers delivering improved sound in the same compact spherical builds as before.

Sonos One Gen 2 features:

Stream music, radio, audiobooks, and more from all your favorite services. Control is easy with the Sonos app, your voice assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Mix and match Sonos speakers around your home for multiroom listening, stereo sound, and immersive home theater. Everything works together over WiFi.

