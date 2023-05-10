Save $520 on Echelon’s connected Stride Treadmill down at $780 shipped via Amazon

While we feature our fair share of connected fitness bike deals, Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Echelon Stride Treadmill at $779.99 shipped. Regularly $1,300, this is 40% or $520 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a couple price drops into the $1,000 range as well as a very short-lived offer at $780 over the weekend, it jumped back up in price at the top of the week and is now down to the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a 20- by 55-inch running surface alongside integrated heart rate sensors in the steel handlebars, a max incline of 10%, and a built-in tablet holder to follow along with connected workouts (includes a FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership) or your favorite streaming channels. Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, and a safety stop lanyard are all joined by a “patented auto-fold feature with built-In transport wheels that provide horizontal and vertical portability and easy storage.” Get a closer look at the Echelon treadmill experience in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and head below for more.

If you’re not partial to the popular connected Echelon ecosystem, something like the XTERRA Fitness TR Folding Treadmill is a more affordable option. Again, it’s not as high-tech and delivers a smaller running surface as well as a less modern look to my eyes, but it also comes in at about half the price of today’s featured offer and will get on your feet much the same otherwise.

If your set on fitness and home gym gear, a great way to stay motivated and on top of your progress this spring and summer is with a new Apple Watch. Fortunately, we happen to be tracking some solid price drops on the Series 8 models in a range of colorways, configurations, and sizes right now. Starting from $329 shipped, you’re looking at all-time lows and all of the details are waiting for you in our deal coverage from yesterday morning.

Echelon Stride Treadmill features:

Functionality and technology meet intelligent design in the newest addition to the Echelon product family. Designed with convenience in-mind, the Echelon Stride features auto-fold technology to make heart-pumping workouts more accessible than ever before. Running deck size 20″ x 55″ – Integrated handlebar heart rate sensors displays in classes and display panel – Max speed of 12 MPG and max incline of 10% – Generous side steps for convenient step-off – Bluetooth connectivity – USB charging port – Built-in steel handle for potability – safety stop lanyard – Folds to just 10 inches uses patented auto-fold feature with built-In transport wheels that provide horizontal and vertical portability and easy storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!