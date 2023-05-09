Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four aluminum styles at all-time lows from $329 (Reg. $399+)

WWDC is now just a few weeks away, and ahead of offically seeing what watchOS 10 is going to have in-store, Amazon is offering the best prices to date across nearly all of the latest Apple Watch Series 8 collection. All headlined by the 45mm GPS model, all four of the aluminum stylings are now marked down to $359 shipped. This is not only amounting to $70 in savings, but also delivering some of the first discounts of the year that are readily available on all of the different case colors at once. This is the first discount in over a month and matching the all-time lows for each model. The smaller 41mm models are also on sale, with all four aluminum case styles at $329 from the usual $399 going rate.

It may be halfway through its rule as the latest wearable from the company, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. The whole device comes centered around one of Apple’s brightest always-on screens yet, which comes powered by the new S8 chip for enabling the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s a new onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route are also in for some added savings. Sitting on an even higher throne than the Series 8 models above, Apple Watch Ultra arrives as an even more flagship-caliber wearable and is now sitting at an all-time low. Thanks to the $169 discount that applies to several versions of the smartwatch with various band styles attached, the ongoing sale lands at $620. It’s well below previous new condition mentions, and even comes backed by a full 1-year warranty for some added peace of mind.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week that’s now underway.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

