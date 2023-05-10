Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled Sensi Wi-Fi thermostat makes your AC smart at $81.50

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $81.61 shipped. Down from an average going rate of $100 over the past few months, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen since it hit $66.50 back in February at its all-time low. If you’re tired of getting off the couch to change the thermostat, or having the A/C on whenever you leave home, then installing a smart thermostat is the way to go. This model pairs with HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant which means it can be controlled by all three major smart home platforms. Whether you’re looking to monitor the performance and efficiency of your system, change the temperature with voice commands, or just program it to turn off when you leave and back on when you get home, the Sensi will get the job done. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can program it to have different heating and cooling schedules between weekdays and weekends, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $22.50, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

If you’re looking for more HomeKit gear, then check out the deal we found on this 2-pack of meross smart light switches. Down to $27 right now, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked on meross’ HomeKit-enabled switches and you’re saving 35% in the process. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Thermostat features:

Sensi smart thermostats are designed for energy savings and data privacy – to give you full control of your home HVAC. With over 100 years of HVAC experience and manufactured by Emerson, you know our expertise already, even if you didn’t realize it. Emerson produces many of the HVAC parts that our smart thermostats control, so you can feel confident in the product you put on your wall. With our top-rated mobile app and easy installation process, customers of all comfort levels can make the switch to a Sensi smart thermostat. In addition, our customer service team of HVAC experts is always available to help you through any questions you might have. *For more information on Compatibility, Energy Savings, and Privacy Protection, please refer to the “Product Documentation” section below.

