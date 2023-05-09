Add two HomeKit meross smart light switches to your setup at new low of $27 (Save 35%)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Light Switches for $26.79 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically going for $41 at Amazon, this smart switch kit just dropped to $33 at Amazon before the stacking discount comes in to deliver a new all-time low. In fact, this sale saves 35% as well, making now a solid time to pick up the kit. Designed to deliver voice control to any room in your house, going for a smart switch instead bulbs can save big depending on how many fixtures your home has. This one switch can turn an entire room on or off, and even features integration with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant so you can use any of the three main smart home platforms to control it. Whether you’re going for voice commands, automations, or timers, these two switches are up to the task. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it doesn’t do necessarily the same thing as today’s lead deal, but for $9, it’s hard to deny the value. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any major features here either outside of HomeKit compatibility.

Don’t forget that the dual-outlet meross outdoor smart plug is on sale for $14 Prime shipped right now. Down 30% from its typical rate, this is a great way to automate patio lighting and will come in handy whenever Christmas rolls around this winter as well. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your voice-activated setup.

meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch features:

Neutral Wire Required: Please make sure your electric box has a neutral wire(in white color) before purchasing Smart Light Switch. If you are not sure, please take a photo of the inner part of your electric box and send it to us. We can check it for you timely.

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control: Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. You can give simple voice commands to turn on/off the devices that are connected to the smart light switch. Just say “Hey Siri, turn off the living room light.” All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in the US.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!