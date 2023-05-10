Nest Smart Thermostat supports HomeKit via Matter at new $55 low (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nest Smart Thermostat for $54.99 shipped. Originally $129, and going for $130 direct from Amazon right now, today’s deal comes in at $35 below our last new condition mention and beats our previous refurbished deal by an additional $5. That makes today’s discount a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you looking for a way to make your home’s heating and cooling system smart this spring? Well, Nest’s Smart Thermostat is perfect for the task. Designed to work without a C wire in most homes, it’s compatible with a vast number of HVAC systems on the market. The thermostat supports turning itself up when you leave to not cool an empty house and then back down when you arrive home, helping you save on cooling costs as spring leads into summer and the weather gets warmer. On top of that, there’s support for changing the temperature from your smartphone or through a voice assistant, making it convenient to turn it up or down without getting off the couch. And, in an unexpected move, the Nest Thermostat gained HomeKit support thanks to Matter integration back in April. You’ll also have access to the Savings Finder which gives tips on how you can save as well as make suggested tweaks to your schedule to assist in maximizing your heating and cooling efforts. Ships with a 90-day warranty. You can take a closer look in our hands-on review, and then be sure to head below for more.

Given how much you’re saving from the MSRP, you might want to pick up a few accessories to fully outfit your new Nest setup. Nest’s official Trim Kit is a must-have if you’re pulling an old thermostat off the wall as it’ll cover imperfections or missing paint left behind. Another accessory that can help with your setup is the brand’s official Temperature Sensor which lets this thermostat change its heating and cooling settings based on the temp of specific rooms.

While the Nest Smart Thermostat now supports Matter, and by extension, HomeKit, you won’t want to miss out on the Emerson Sensi deal that we found earlier today. Sure, it’s a little more at $81.50, but the Sensi is in brand-new condition and supports HomeKit natively without having to have a Matter hub to function.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

