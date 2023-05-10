Renpho’s light-powered HealthKit smart scale never needs new batteries at new $25 low

Renpho’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Solar-powered Smart Scale for $25.19 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal comes in at a 30% discount from its normal going rate of $36. This not only saves $11, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this recently-released smart scale. While you typically have to eventually change out the batteries in your scale, this model features a unique solar-powered design. The internal battery is recharged by most light sources within your home and helps reduce your reliance on single-use batteries. On top of that, the scale pairs to your iPhone or Android smartphone over Bluetooth, recording 13 health metrics into Apple Health or Google Fit with ease. Speaking of metrics, the scale not only checks your weight but also BMI, body fat, visceral fat, and much more. Keep reading for additional information.

Renpho Bluetooth Solar HealthKit Smart Scale features:

Equipped with an integrated solar panel that keeps the scale charged by solar power and other light sources, and allows you to max out the life of your scale. RENPHO Bathroom Scale is much easier to maintain than other standard scales that require battery replacements every year. Discover the power of solar energy with the RENPHO body composition analyzer! Equipped with an integrated solar panel and ITO coating technology, this scale is eco-friendly and requires no battery replacements. Simply step onto the advanced platform for precise measurements in 0.2lb/0.05kg increments, up to a maximum capacity of 400lbs/180kg.

