Save 39% on Samsung’s 2022 model 9.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System at low of $848

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q930B 9.1.4-Channel Soundbar System for $847.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,400, as it does over at Best Buy, this 39% discount or solid $552 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked once before. Here you get a soundbar compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a true surround sound setup for your home. The surround speakers and subwoofer connect wirelessly and can even tune themselves for the specific room they’re in if you have a Samsung TV. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 which will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless experience. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and have a dedicated subwoofer, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for a budget soundbar with Dolby Atmos support? We’re currently tracking the JBL BAR 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar marked down to $200, the all-time low price. You may be wondering what makes this a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar. Unlike some other 5-channel soundbar systems out there, all the speakers here are located within the soundbar and projects sound around you to create a virtual surround setup. This is the JBL MultiBeam surround sound system and it’s what brings Dolby Atmos support. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer as well. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa multi-room music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos.

Samsung HW-Q930B 9.1.4-Channel Soundbar System features:

Enjoy an unparalleled audio experience with the Q930B, thanks to wireless Dolby Atmos. Sound floods your ears from every corn er of the room with 9 channels, 1 subwoofer and 4 up firing channels to make you feel like you’re right there at the big game, concert or action scene. With Q Symphony, the soundbar sound synchronizes with all of the internal speakers in your compatible Samsung TV to enrich the audio even further. Plus, the included up firing rear speakers project sound above and around you.

