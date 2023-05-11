H&M updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off clearance with deals from $2

Ali Smith -
FashionH&M
50% off from $2

For a limited time only, H&M is currently offering up to 50% off clearance items with deals starting at just $2. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $40 or more. A standout from this sale is the Regular Fit Cotton Chino Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $8 and originally sold for $13. These shorts will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for warm weather and you can choose from two versatile color options. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and it has belt loops to add a stylish touch. With over 150 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars from H&M customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

H&M

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhon...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Sta...
Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and sc...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: El Hijo, Incr...
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat regulates sprin...
Today’s best game deals: 1,200 PlayStation titles...
Beats Fit Pro in just-released Volt Yellow, Coral Pink,...
Popular Aquasonic electric toothbrush with 8 heads sees...
Load more...
Show More Comments