Optoma’s Smart 4K Laser UHZ50 Projector falls $800 in return to the second-best price

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K Laser Home Theater Projector for $1,999 shipped. Normally going for $2,799, as it does from Amazon right now, this 29% discount or solid $800 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $148 of the all-time low. For reference, that all-time low price was seen only once before and for a short period of time. This 4K projector has 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3,000 lumens of light to fight through more challenging lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside support for Alexa and Assistant integration for smart home controls, plus the ability to playback media files from a USB drive. Gamers can also use this projector with input lag as low as 4ms when playing at 1080p240Hz with connectivity including two HDMI 2.0 ports. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Ensure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $24. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.”

Head on over to our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to save a bit more cash on a projector? We’re currently tracking the Optoma UHD55 4K Smart Home Theater Projector marked down to $1,199, the all-time low price. This true 4K projector will cast a screen with 3,600 lumens which is enough to even see clearly during the day. You will also be able to enjoy HDR content with its support for HDR10 and HLG playback. Further enhancing this Optoma projector is the Alexa and Assistant integration you can tie into your smart home system with the built-in media player supporting file playback via a USB drive. You will also benefit here with 1080p240Hz projection for low latency gaming. In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0 inputs around the back.

Optoma UHZ50 4K Smart Laser Projector features:

HIGH-QUALITY, CINEMATIC IMAGE: With the latest DLP technology combined with Optoma’s proprietary actuator, the UHZ50 displays an incredibly sharp, clear 4K UHD image with 8.3M pixels & 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

SMOOTH, LAG-FREE GAMING: Ultra-fast 240Hz gaming for blur-free visuals and unparalleled smoothness––combined with Enhanced Gaming Mode to produce a 4ms response time at 1080p, 16.9ms at 4K UHD

EARC SUPPORT FOR QUALITY SOUND: The support for Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) via HDMI enables the connectivity to the latest, high-quality audio technology to effortlessly enrich the sound in your home theater setup.

