Optoma’s new smart 4K laser projector emits just 26dB of noise, has 30,000-hour lifespan, more

This week, Optoma has unleashed a new 4K laser projector. The company highlights “high brightness, brilliant color, rich blacks, and endless connectivity options” as some of its major selling points, but an up to 240Hz refresh rate when used in 1080p also makes it a viable solution for high-refresh-rate gaming. The latest Optoma 4K projector runs Android and emits just 26 decibels of noise. With three HDMI ports and several other connection types, the Optoma UHZ50 has plenty of I/O to accommodate game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Continue reading for additional details.

Optoma’s new 4K laser projector has all sorts of ports

Now that almost all modern televisions wield a 4K panel, one might think that UHD projectors have become common, as well. While true in some cases, the majority of 4K projectors still cost much more than their television counterparts, and the Optoma UHZ50 is among them.

The latest from Optoma casts a 3840 x 2160 picture with 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness. A laser is used as its light source, and the company claims it will last for up to 30,000 hours with no maintenance required. To put that into perspective, that means this projector can be used for two hours per day for well over 40 years.

Around the back of Optoma’s 4K laser projector, you’ll find a wide variety of connectivity types. There are three HDMI 2.0 ports, one of which supports eARC. You’ll also find a couple of USB-A inputs that can be used to play files on flash drives, external hard drives, and more. There’s even an Ethernet connector, optical audio port, and the list goes on. Both HDR and HLG are supported, and two integrated 10-watt speakers are used to distribute audio.

Pricing and availability

The new Optoma UHZ50 4K Laser Projector is available now and has a list price of $2,799. Listings have already appeared at retailers like B&H and Adorama, but both vendors remain uncertain as to precisely when orders will be shipped to customers.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Optoma’s latest 4K laser projector does offer some notable differentiation in this model, like expanded I/O and laser technology, there are other models within the company’s own lineup that offer similar specifications at a much lower price point. Sure, folks with an eye for this sort of thing may be able to spot some differences here or there, but I would wager that average users can save some cash and stick with one of Optoma’s other 4K offerings.

