New all-time low takes 33% off this Philips Hue color Smart Button HomeKit bundle at $122

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $122.39 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $180, a recent price cut from earlier in the week down to $144 has now been paired the coupon in order to deliver a new all-time low. This is 33% off and undercutting our previous $152 mention by an extra $30. Today’s discount is only the third chance to save this year, too. Serving as the perfect entry into the Philips Hue ecosystem, this starter pack even has something for your partners or roommates who aren’t quite ready to fully embrace smartphone-controlled lights. Alongside the required Hue bridge for pairing everything together, you’re getting three of the brand’s new medium lumen color LED smart bulbs that work with the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package to deliver some manual control for those times when it is easier just to tap a wall switch. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more colorful bulbs in the lead bundle, it’s worth considering a starter kit centered around the medium lumen White Ambiance bulbs. This package sits at $101.99 via Amazon right now after the on-page coupon has been clipped and can recreate a variety of lighting temperatures including cool illumination in the morning and warmer hues at night. And the bundled Hue bridge ensures you can take advantage of the same smart home tie-ins as noted above.

Over in our smart home guide, all of the best discounts are piling up now that the work week is coming to a close. A notable option amongst everything is delivering the best price of the year on Eve’s HomeKit Smart Plug. Backed by Thread support on top of its native Siri integration, there’s also onboard energy monitoring tech and plenty more to make the $30 sale price an even better value. You’re locking in 25% in savings along the way, as well as the best price yet.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White and Color Medium Lumen A19 60W LED Smart bulbs. Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience.

