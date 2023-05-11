Rocketbook’s 80-pack of smart reusable notes and reminder cards drops to $13 Amazon low

Just after the debut of its new reusable sticky notes, Amazon is now offering the 80-pack of Rocketbook Cloud Cards for $13.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 directly from Rocketbook, this is up to 53% in savings and the lowest price we can find. While they have bounced down to the $17 range over the last several months at Amazon, today’s deal is still matching the all-time low there and within cents of the best we have tracked. These index cards feature all of the same tech as the brand’s reusable notebooks – you can wipe them clean and use them for years after beaming the notes and doodles to your digital cloud service or email of choice. Great for creating “flash cards, reminders, and speech notes,” you can even make your notes searchable after the fact and make use of Study Mode “in the app to quiz yourself and flip between questions and answers!” This bundle also includes a Pilot FriXion ColorStick Pen and microfiber cloth. Head below for more details.

Prefer to go with a more traditional notebook-style Rocketbook experience? While the full size options will run you more than the index cards above, the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Flip Notebook starts at just over $11 Prime shipped right now and delivers the same experience described above in a different form-factor.

As we mentioned, Rocketbook just unveiled an interesting new product described as the “world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky note.” Providing the expected higher-tech writing experience the brand is known for, reusable sticky notes were its most requested new product and they have finally delivered. Smart scanning with auto-crop and color-pop features are notable here alongside being “virtually indestructible” and “capable of re-sticking thousands of times.” Get a closer look right here.

Rocketbook Cloud Cards features:

Stop wasting paper with traditional note cards! Rocketbook Cloud Cards are endlessly reusable. Hand write your flash cards, reminders and speech notes. Then, erase and reuse over and over again! The free Rocketbook App for iOS and Android seamlessly integrates with many of your favorite cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, and email. Scan your handwritten index cards and the Rocketbook App will transcribe your handwriting into titles for your files and even make your notes searchable. Use “Study Mode” in the app to quiz yourself and flip between questions and answers!

