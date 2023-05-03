Rocketbook intros ‘world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes’ with smart scanning

The “world’s first” smart reusable sticky notes have arrived. Rocketbook has become well-known over the years for, well, its Rocketbooks – a smart, reusable notebook that allows you to beam your handwritten notes and doodles to the cloud for safe-keeping. Today, the brand is entering a sort of adjacent product category by the way of its new reusable sticky notes. This marks the brand’s first foray into a product segment you would have thought it would have been all over years ago, especially considering it already makes these index cards with a similar technology, but nonetheless, the new Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes have arrived. Head below for more details.

New Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes

Rocketbook has finally entered the sticky notes business, an industry valued at $2.36 billion, according to MarketWatch, to expand its growing lineup of reusable school and office supplies. Rocketbook says the new product is the “world’s first erasable pen-and-paper sticky notes” and is “capable of re-sticking thousands of times” using “space aged” micro-suction technology.

The sticky notes are Rocketbook’s “most requested reusable and digitally connected invention yet.” They are said to be virtually indestructible and “can withstand the elements” as well.

From there, the new reusable sticky notes make use of the tech Rocketbook has been leveraging for years in its other products – you can simply wipe the stickies clean after you have beamed them off to friends, colleagues, or your cloud service of choice:

You can’t have a Rocketbook product without talking about how the notes can be digitized, saved, and shared. The free Rocketbook App quickly captures and sends one or more Sticky Notes as high quality JPEGs or PDFs to your email and all your favorite cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and many more!

There’s even a nice little auto-crop and color-pop feature within the Rocketbook app to ensure your scans and shared files look great:

In addition, the Rocketbook App utilizes advanced computer vision to capture your notes perfectly, from any angle. The app auto-crops and color-pops your scans to provide a digital version that looks better than the real thing. No need to worry about dull photos or images with messy backgrounds and weird angles!

The new Rocketbook smart sticky notes are making their debut on Kickstarter. (It is already massively overfunded.) This is also the brand’s 10th campaign there, so you can purchase with confidence. Early backers can score an 18-pack of sticky notes with a multipurpose case, the compatible Pilot FriXion Pen, and a microfiber towel from $24. Get a closer look at the details, videos of the product in action, and other Kickstarter bonuses right here.

Also, be sure to check out its next-gen Fusion Plus smart notebook with enhanced templates as well as the pro model with one-touch digitizing and the hardcover treatment.

