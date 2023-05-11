Save $300 on Samsung’s 2022 11.1.4-Ch. Soundbar System in return to second-best price

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar System for $1,197.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $1,498 in recent months, this 20% discount or solid $300 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked for this system while coming within $3 of the all-time low. For comparison, this same system currently will run you $1,398 over at Amazon. This 11.1.4-channel sound system is comprised of a soundbar, two wireless surround speakers, and a wireless subwoofer to deliver Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support so you can “flood the room with surround sound from all angles.” Being part of the Q-series of Samsung soundbars means it syncs seamlessly with its QLED TVs. You’ll also have Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2 support, Bluetooth connectivity, and HDMI eARC. Samsung’s SpaceFit Sound+ system will even calibrate the system to your room so everything sounds great. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and have a dedicated subwoofer, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your audio setup but want something more capable than the TCL model above and want to save some cash too? We’re also tracking the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q930B 9.1.4-Channel Soundbar System marked down to $848, the all-time low price. Here you get a soundbar compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for a true surround sound setup for your home. The surround speakers and subwoofer connect wirelessly and can even tune themselves for the specific room they’re in if you have a Samsung TV. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 which will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless experience.

Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4-Channel Soundbar System features:

Enjoy an unparalleled audio experience with our most advanced soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos, the Q990B. Enjoy surround sound from every corner of the room, without HDMI cables. Fully immersive audio floods your room all at once, using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars. Game Pro Mode boosts your gaming experience with up-firing speakers and 3D audio that moves all around you. Acoustic Beam® and powerful woofers automatically sync sound with the action onscreen so you can react instantly in real time. Play your music, videos or podcasts from your mobile device to your soundbar with a simple tap.

