BenQ’s Mac-ready 27-inch 1440p USB-C design monitor falls to new all-time low of $350

Amazon is now offering the Mac-ready BenQ 27-inch 1440p 60Hz USB-C Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 13% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this monitor model. Today’s deal is matched over at B&H and from BenQ directly as well. This monitor is positioned for graphic designers and creative professionals with its factory color calibration with average delta E values of less than 3. This panel has also been PANTONE validated and features CalMan verification. As the Mac-Ready title indicates, you will be able to connect this monitor to your Mac setup with a single USB-C cable that will provide 65W of Power Delivery to your MacBook to boot. Outside of this, you’ll also be able to connect over an HDMI and DisplayPort. Head below for more.

While the included monitor stand features height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, you may have limited desktop space or want the monitor to be off your desk entirely. In that case, you could pick up the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Gas Spring Mount for $40.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. This option uses an adjustable gas spring to support the weight of a monitor up to 32 inches in size or up to 17.6 pounds. The arm used with this mount will give you a full range of motion and more adjustability for great ergonomics, plus integrated cable management so the cords stay off your desk. When it comes to mounting to your desk, you could go with either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet clamp creating a cleaner look with the need for a hole in the desktop.

Looking for some extra storage space for your files? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD marked down to $170, the all-time low price. The metal-plated case is wonderful and is joined by a particularly speedy NVMe SSD that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s – a notable jump over your standard 1,050MB/s we see on the standard issue portable SSDs from SanDisk and the like. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac gaming rigs, it also works like any other SSD for non-gaming related data/files and delivers halo-style lighting that surrounds the device with multi-colored illumination – it can be customized with an impressive array of options via the WD PC companion app as well.

BenQ Mac-ready 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor features:

Experience Excellent Color Coverage: 100 percent sRGB; average Delta E ≤3 for high color accuracy. CalMan verified and Pantone Validated.

USB-C Connectivity: Synchronize images, videos, data and charge all of your mobile devices with an all-in-one cable and 65W power delivery Easily access your content via the HDMI, DP, and USB Hub.

Ideal for Graphic Designers and Professional users: 27 Inch 2K QHD IPS QHD computer monitor is factory calibrated for color accuracy and comes with a report straight from the manufacturer

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!