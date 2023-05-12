WD_BLACK’s 2TB SSD Game Drive with RGB halo lighting falls back to $170 all-time low

Amazon has now knocked the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD back down to the $169.99 shipped all-time low. After launching in summer 2022 at $330, it began to drop into the $250 range before landing at the previous $180 all-time for the Black Friday holidays. These days, it carries a regular price of $225 directly from Western Digital and has now returned to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. It, much like the 1TB variant that is now within $7 of the all-time low at $110, is easily the best gaming-focused portable SSD I have tested for review. The metal-plated case is wonderful and is joined by a particularly speedy NVMe SSD that can move data at up to 2,000MB/s – a notable jump over your standard 1,050MB/s we see on the standard issue portable SSDs from SanDisk and the like. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac gaming rigs, it also works like any other SSD for non-gaming related data/files and delivers halo-style lighting that surrounds the device with multi-colored illumination – it can be customized with an impressive array of options via the WD PC companion app as well. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If you don’t care about the notable seeds all that much or the gaming-focused design above, something like the Samsung T7 Shield will do the trick. Currently sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, you can land the 1TB variant at $75 shipped or the 2TB at $40 under the price of the P40 detailed above. It’s slower at 1,050MB/s, but it is a solid option if you’re not in a serious rush. Get a closer look here and in our hands-on review.

For something even more affordable than that with the same speeds, the ongoing all-time lows on WD’s gray model USB 3.2 My Passport Portable SSD is worth a look. While it might not have the rubberized protective shell you’ll find on the Samsung T7 Shield, it is an otherwise very similar storage experience that will save you even more cash with deals starting from $70 shipped. All of the details you need on this offer are right here and you’ll find more SSD deals here.

WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

