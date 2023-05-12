Save 29% on Govee’s Dual RGBIC LED TV Light Bars bundle at the new all-time low of $49.50

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Dual RGBIC LED TV Light Bars for $49.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, this 29% discount or solid $20.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous low mention by $5. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBIC technology which can be positioned in an upright or laid-down orientation. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls with the Govee Home app allowing for complete control. This includes timers, schedules, and music synchronization for dynamic lighting effects. While you can place these lights anywhere, they can easily illuminate the wall behind a TV between 45- and 70-inches in size. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your entertainment center with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $15.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for more unique lighting instead? We’re currently tracking the 10-pack of Govee’s Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels marked down to $160, the third-best price we’ve tracked. This modular light system features panels designed to look like 3D cubes, allowing some eye-catching setups and unique office decorating. Once you connect this system to your home Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to integrate it with Alexa and Assistant with full control given by the Govee Home app. You can even have the lights dance and react to music with its integrated microphone.

Govee RGBIC LED TV Light Bar features:

Created For Your TV: Bring your entertainment, movies, sports, and gaming to life with the Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars. Use with the Govee Home App to control your light bars remotely or brighten your walls with preset scene modes and music modes.

Smart Voice Control: Use your voice assistant devices to turn your lights on and off, change scene modes, and more with Smart Voice Control. Pair your TV light bars with Alexa and Google Assistant to enjoy hands-free voice control.

Easy to Set Up: The TV light bars can be adjusted three ways to fit your lighting needs. Use the mounting brackets to mount them behind the TV or stand them next to the TV. The light bars can also be placed horizontally without the mounting brackets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!