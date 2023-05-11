Save 20% on Govee’s 10-pack of Smart Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels marked down at $160

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its 10-pack of Glide Hexa Pro Light Panels for $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this 20% discount or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked. While today’s deal is $40 higher than the all-time low we saw set back in December, we have yet to see this bundle drop that low again since. This modular light system features panels designed to look like 3D cubes, allowing some eye-catching setups and unique office decorating. Once you connect this system to your home Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to integrate it with Alexa and Assistant with full control given by the Govee Home app. You can even have the lights dance and react to music with its integrated microphone. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and keep reading below.

If you’re looking to save some cash and decorate your room with strips instead, you could grab 32.8-feet of its Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Lightstrips for $19. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this lightstrip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Want to add some smart lighting to your existing fixtures instead? We’re also tracking the 4-pack of meross Wi-Fi LED Color Smart Bulbs marked down to $23, the lowest price we can find. An affordable way to expand your Google Assistant and Alexa-powered smart home setup, you’re looking at four dimmable E26 bulbs that support million of colors as well as warm white lighting with adjustable brightness between 2700K and 6500K. Alongside support for scheduling and other energy saving tactics, they are controllable via your smartphone or voice with no hub required.

Govee Glide Hexa Pro Light Panel 10-pack features:

Innovative 3D Light Panels: H6066 Upgraded from H6061 can take your Christmas decor to the next level, a one-of-a-kind product that’s changing the lighting game. These lights combine dynamic flowing effects and eye-popping 3D for an unforgettable lighting experience.

Expressive Scenes:Find the Christmas lights that expresses your mood or celebrates your favorite holidays with our diverse mix of scene modes. Change up your scenes in one tap and watch the colors naturally transition from one scene to the next.

Sync Color with Games and Razer Chroma: Now Govee Hexa Pro Light Panels support Razer Synapse 3. Download the Govee Home App on your mobile device and Razer Synapse 3 and Govee Desktop App on your PC to get started on the ultimate 360 lighting experience to rank up your setup, as your Christmas gift.

