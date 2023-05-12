LEVOIT’s Core Mini HEPA Air Purifier uses a three-stage filtration system at 2023 low of $43

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core Mini HEPA Air Purifier for $42.96 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 14% discount marks a return to the 2023 low price we’ve seen so far while coming within $3 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with a three-stage filtration system, the Core Mini purifier uses a pre-filter to capture hair and lint with the HEPA filter that follows capturing “at least 97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size.” The last stage includes activated carbon to trap lingering odors as well. The Core Mini can purify the air of a 178-square foot room twice an hour while also being able to have noise levels down so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

Unlike some other purifiers out there, the Core Mini can also act as an aromatherapy device with a pad included within the unit. You’ll be able to add drops of essential oils to fill your room with calming and relaxing smells. That pad will need to be replaced eventually, so why not use your savings here to grab this 12-piece replacement pack for $7? LEVOIT recommends these pads be replaced frequently for the best aromatherapy experience so if you plan on using this purifier feature, you might as well grab the replacement pack.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this unit will clean your air, what do you have to clean your countertops? We’re currently tracking the BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum marked down to $30, the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and a notable chance to bring home a quick and easy handheld vac for small messes around the house or to tidy up your desktop/work surface. This mini handheld vacuum delivers up to 12 straight minutes of wireless power via the include USB charger and ships with a 2-in-1 crevice tool for getting into hard to reach areas.

LEVOIT Core Mini HEPA Air Purifier features:

REFRESH & RELAX: If you struggle with allergies, low-quality sleep, congestion, or symptoms caused by pet dander, the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier is ready to help you create a healthy space

QUIET OPERATION: Sleep soundly without loud rattling coming from your air purifier. This little air purifier keeps noise levels as low as 25dB while keeping your space fresh

SAVE SPACE: Tired of dragging a bulky purifier back and forth, Light, travel-friendly, and compact, the Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier (6.5 × 6.5 × 10.4 in) easily fits in any bedroom, office, or living room, creating less clutter and more fresh air

