Dust your desktop with BISSEL’s regularly $56 miniature cordless AeroSlim vac at $30

Walmart is now offering the BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ trial. Regularly $56 at Walmart, this is up to 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Over on Amazon where it has most recently been selling for $42, it is currently on sale for $38. Today’s deal is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and a notable chance to bring home a quick and easy handheld vac for small messes around the house or to tidy up your desktop/work surface. This mini handheld vacuum delivers up to 12 straight minutes of wireless power via the include USB charger and ships with a 2-in-1 crevice tool for getting into hard to reach areas. More details below.

While Anker is a solid option when it comes to dedicated hand vacuums for quick jobs and more delicate areas, its most affordable option will run you $40 right now. In fact a quick browse through Amazon’s hand vacuum section will highlight how notable of a price today’s lead deal is right now, but you can opt for this cordless BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster instead at just under $29 to save a touch more. It’s not got the more modern form-factor and might be tougher to leverage for more delicate jobs, but it will save some cash.

If it’s the floors you’re looking to keep clean, check out BLACK+DECKER’s POWERSERIES Extreme MAX stick vac and this ongoing deal on BISSELL’s PowerGlide Pet Slim Vacuum. Now siting at an Amazon all-time low, you’re saving $50 right now and you can more details right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for additional price drops on gear for around the house.

BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vac features:

Messes can happen at any moment. Be prepared with the BISSELL AeroSlim Hand Vacuum, which is designed to quickly pick up those unexpected messes. It’s cordless, so it can clean almost anywhere, like in your car, home or office; plus with it’s sleek design, it blends into practically any home. You can customize your clean by using the included 2-in-1 Crevice Tool & Dusting Brush, which conveniently stores right on the vacuum’s storage stand, so you always know where it is. When the battery indicator lights start to flash, you can charge your hand vacuum with the standard wall charger or the included USB charger, so you can charge it in your car, with your computer, or anywhere else that has a USB port.

