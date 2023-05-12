This 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights are the perfect spring patio upgrade at $26 (29% off)

JMR_Trading (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Aootek 4-pack of Outdoor Solar Lights for $25.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $36, today’s deal comes in with 29% in savings and marks the second-best price of the year, outside of a drop to just under $25.50 in April. While many outdoor lights require you to run wire or change batteries, these are powered by nothing more than sunlight. There’s an internal rechargeable battery which is recharged through sunlight on the solar panel so you can mount these lights just about anywhere. With built-in motion and light sensors, they’ll only trigger whenever movement is detected and it’s dark enough to save on battery as well. Plus, each light outputs around 450 lumens which is more than bright enough to illuminate the way from your back door to the side yard at night. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $17 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Bring JBL’s PartyBox 110 portable 160W Bluetooth speaker outside for your next get together. It’s down 30% to an all-time low of $280 right now, delivering tunes anywhere you put it. It’s IPX4 water-resistant meaning it can handle light rain or splashes by the pool too, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings.

Aootek Outdoor Solar Light features:

Motion sensor turns the light on when triggered by object passing and automatically turns off after 15 seconds(exposed it to sunlight for 4-5 hours can light up all night) Aootek solar light automatically detect changes in the brightness of the external environment. When the brightness is low enough, it will automatically turns on for all night without motion detection (exposed it to sunlight for 7-9 hours can light up all night) The light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion（Equipped with premium PIR motion inductor, can detect motion up to 8m/26ft）

