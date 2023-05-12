JBL’s PartyBox 110 Portable 160W Bluetooth Speaker falls 30% to a new all-time low of $280

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $279.95 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $400, this 30% discount or solid $120 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this speaker model. For comparison, this same model will run you $300 over at Amazon currently. This portable speaker comes with up to 12 hours of wireless playback while driving the 160W sound system inside. It is also rated at the IPX4 level meaning it can handle some splashes during those pool parties. The party lighting integrated within the speaker will sync up with your music or just display nice light patterns with controls located on the top of the PartyBox and within the PartyBox app. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Bluetooth Speaker for $90 after clipping the on-page coupon. The drivers inside the Motion Boom are made from “100% pure titanium” to reproduce frequencies up to “40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.” The higher IPX7 waterproof rating means you can have it float around the pool with you as well. You can expect to get around 24 hours of playback with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom speaker.

Looking to upgrade your audio setup for family movie nights instead? We’re currently tracking the JBL BAR 2.0 2-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar marked down to $200, the all-time low price. You may be wondering what makes this a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar. Unlike some other 5-channel soundbar systems out there, all the speakers here are located within the soundbar and projects sound around you to create a virtual surround setup. This is the JBL MultiBeam surround sound system and it’s what brings Dolby Atmos support. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer as well. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa multi-room music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos.

JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Speaker features:

Whether you’re at home or outdoors, the JBL PartyBox 110 makes your music amazing with two levels of deep, adjustable bass and 160W powerful JBL Signature Sound. Power the party all day or all night. With 12 hours of playtime and a built-in rechargeable battery, the beat will go on (and on)…Whether your guests are dancing on the beach or sipping drinks by the pool, the JBL PartyBox 110 is IPX4 splashproof so you never have to worry about the party getting too wet and wild.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!