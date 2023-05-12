Keep your eyes on the road with ESR’s curved MagSafe charging car mount down at $28 today

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger Mount for $28.04 shipped. Regularly $38 directly from ESR where it is on sale at just over $30 for Mother’s Day, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While not the best we have tracked, this is matching the previous deal price and among only a few times we have seen it drop below $33 this year. It might not be one of those heavy-duty metal car mounts, like the fantastic Peak Design model we reviewed recently, but it also comes in at a fraction of the price and still delivers a charging-ready MagSafe landing pad for your GPS machine (smartphone). This adjustable option sticks to your dashboard and follows the curve if your ride for an unobstructed view of the road without getting in the way of your air conditioning. Head below for more details.

If you can make do without a model with built-in charging and don’t mind attaching it to your vent, this Lamicall MagSafe model will save you significantly more. For the price of a couple overpriced lattes, you can add this one to your driving kit this spring and summer at just $10 Prime shipped right now.

While we are big fans of the aforementioned Peak Design car mount, the latest iOttie models are certainly worth a look. Coming at more affordable price tags, the brand has long since been among our favorite in the product category and it just unleashed its new models back in late April to prep folks for road trip season. Be sure to swing by our launch coverage for more details.

ESR HaloLock Dashboard Wireless Charger Mount features:

Fast Charging: intelligent heat management enables you to charge at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required for fast charging (not included)

Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force and a non-slip silicone ring keep your phone securely in place, even when driving on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain

Low-Profile Mounting Arm: sleek and adjustable mounting arm follows the curve of your dashboard to ensure that your view of the road unobstructed for a safer and easier drive

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!