iOttie expands Velox MagSafe charger lineup with new actively-cooled Pro car mount, more

iOttie has been making some of our favorite iPhone car mounts for ages now, and today two new offerings have hit the scene for iPhone 14 owners. Expanding its more premium Velox lineup comes a pair of new accessories that land at either end of the spectrum. There’s the flagship Velox Pro mount clocking in at the top of its class, with the Velox Mini tapping in at a more affordable price point. Both of the new MagSafe chargers are now available for purchase ahead of shipping next week, too.

iOttie debuts two new Velox MagSafe car chargers

iOttie first launched its Velox lineup of MagSafe gear back in 2021, since then expanding it year after year with some new form-factors. I’ve gone hands-on with plenty of the releases in the past, and today we’re getting some new higher-end offerings in the brand’s stable.

The new iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Mount headlines the latest debuts as the brand’s highest-end MagSafe charger to date. Arriving with a dashboard mount form-factor, all of the actual charging tech mounts to your ride with a suction cup base. Much like we’ve seen from previous releases, there’s a telescoping arm that can adjust from 4 to 7 inches in length. Plus, a ball-head mount connects the actual magnetic pad to the rest of the unit for adjusting its viewing angle.

As far as the actual charging capabilites go, iOttie is delivering its most capable offering yet. The Velox Pro mount of course features MagSafe tech, but backs that with an integrated fan to help cool down your device while it refuels. In what iOttie called CryoFlow technology, the charger will automatically detect when your smartphone has been magnetically mounted in order to begin cooling down the whole unit. If you’ve ever charged your smartphone in the car during summer road trips, you know how hot things can get, and iOttie is hopefully putting an end to those pains.

Despite that upgrade from past chargers, iOttie’s latest still only sports 7.5W charging rates. The mount itself is also exclusively designed for Apple’s latest devices, with iPhone 14 integration being joined by compatibility with iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. So while they can support up to 15W speeds from official MagSafe gear, iOttie isn’t backing the premium designs with that highly sought after MagSafe spec.

All of that unique cooling charger tech earns the iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Mount the $74.95 price point. It’ll offically be shipping next week, and is now available for purchase at Amazon.

Joining the higher-end model, iOttie today is also out with the new Velox Mini car mount. This MagSafe charger packs the same 7.5W speeds, but sacrifies on the novel cooling technology. Its air vent design still lets you keep your iPhone 14 in-view during commutes and road trips alike, just without as flexible of a form-factor as its dashboard mount counterpart. Also unlike its higher-end alternative, this model ditches the included USB-C charger, so you’ll have to supply your own to complete the package.

Those compromises should hopefully help justify the lower $39.95 price point. It’s also now available for purchase at Amazon and ships next week to start off May.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!