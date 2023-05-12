Save 29% on Roborock’s Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum/Mop with Self-Empty Dock at $620

The official Robotrock Amazon storefront is currently offering its Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $619.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $870, this 29% discount or solid $250 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $20 of the all-time low seen only once before. This robot vacuum delivers up to 4,200Pa of suction power with the brand’s latest technology such as the PreciSense LiDAR which is used to navigate around your home while generating accurate maps with support for multi-level mapping. Runtime on a single charge is up to 180 minutes with app and voice controls through Alexa, Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts. The self-emptying dock delivers up to seven weeks of autonomous cleaning before needing to be emptied as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum for $140. The S in 11S stands for Slim since this robot is just 2.85-inches thick meaning it can get under stands and furniture other robots may not be able to. Don’t let this small form factor fool you though, this vacuum packs in 1300Pa of suction power to pick up as much debris as possible with the BoostIQ technology automatically increasing suction when extra strength is needed. Unlike the iRobot option above, this one is controlled by an included remote that will allow you to start home cleanings and such.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Don’t mind doing some manual cleaning? We’re currently tracking the BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum marked down to $30, the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and a notable chance to bring home a quick and easy handheld vac for small messes around the house or to tidy up your desktop/work surface. This mini handheld vacuum delivers up to 12 straight minutes of wireless power via the include USB charger and ships with a 2-in-1 crevice tool for getting into hard to reach areas.

Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

7-Weeks of Hands-Free Cleaning: The Auto-Empty Dock Pure empties the robot automatically after cleanup, so you don’t have to do it manually or frequently. With its 2.5L dust bag it stores up to seven weeks of debris.

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200Pa, the Q7 Max+ easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Twin Cleaning Power: Vacuum and mop at the same time to remove fine dust that vacuuming alone may miss. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max+ offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

