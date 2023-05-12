Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to new Amazon all-time low at $750 (Reg. $1,200)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone at $749.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 directly from Samsung, this is up to $450 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This model has most recently been siting in the $1,048 range at Amazon after the launch of the new S23, but is nonetheless now at a new Amazon all-time low. While we did see a limited sale over at Woot that had the 512GB model coming down close to today’s offer, deals like that are fleeting at best and today’s price drop marks a notable opportunity to land a still more than capable daily driver with flagship-worthy features.

While clearly not the new S23 model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a notable handset, delivering previous-generation flagship features including an embedded S Pen for note taking and doodling, the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 108MP photo resolution and Portrait Mode that “auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center” are nice touches here alongside the 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.

A great way to dress up and protect your investment is with the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover. If you ask me, it’s one of the nicer looking options out there with a window through the case to the always-on portion of the display – something that can really make the device standout among the sea of iPhones and others out there. You can even “touch the cover to do basic functions like answering or rejecting calls and pressing pause on your music” without ever laying a finger on the screen.

Then check out this ongoing price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They make for another great add-on to just about any Samsung handset while bringing a 15% smaller form-factor than previous iterations alongside active noise cancellation, hi-res 24-bit playback, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case. Get a closer look right here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!