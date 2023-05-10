Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pack improved ANC into a more compact design at $198

This week has been all about the pro earbuds, with the latest offerings from Apple and Google already taking the spotlight. Now it’s time for Samsung’s most recent debuts to take the stage, with Amazon now offering the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $197.97 shipped for the white stylings. Down from $230, you’re looking at the best price since back in February at $32. It’s the third-best price this year, as well. Those who want either the graphite or bora purple colorways will pay just $2 more at $199.99, down from $230 much the same.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring the latest generation of true wireless listening to the Samsung stable. Alongside all of the tight knit features for pairing right to your Galaxy handset, Samsung delivers a refreshed design that on top of being 15% smaller than before, now houses improved active noise cancellation and support for Hi-Res audio with 24-bit playback. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 are a bit more budget-conscious thanks to cutting out some of the more niche features like Hi-Res audio support, IPX7 water-resistance, and Enhanced 360-degree audio. But you still will find 29-hour battery life and a much more fitting $99 going rate to make these an even better value.

But if you’re looking for something even more capable, we’re tracking the first discount so far on the new Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds. These are already a 9to5 favorite, delivering some of the clearest audio fidelity on the market to go alongside reliable ANC and a discounted $349 going rate. This one also made our list of last year’s best earbuds that give the big players a run for their money. From everyday drivers worth a spot in everyone’s pocket to unique offerings, buds designed for hearing every beat to even the most comfortable listening experience, we take a look at the best of the best from Beyerdynamic, Sennheiser, JBL, and other brands.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!