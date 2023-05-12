Samsung’s 2022 model 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System falls 34% to new $265 low

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $264.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $400, as it does at Best Buy, this 34% discount or solid $135 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous low by $3. For comparison, this same model will currently run you $398 from Amazon. This sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during movie marathons. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with select Samsung smartphones able to play music with a simple tap on the bar itself. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to keep Dolby Atmos support but still save some cash? We’re currently tracking the JBL BAR 5.0 5-Channel Virtual Dolby Atmos Soundbar marked down to $200, the all-time low price. You may be wondering what makes this a virtual Dolby Atmos soundbar. Unlike some other 5-channel soundbar systems out there, all the speakers here are located within the soundbar and projects sound around you to create a virtual surround setup. This is the JBL MultiBeam surround sound system and it’s what brings Dolby Atmos support. There are passive radiators built into the bar so you don’t have to have a separate subwoofer as well. You’ll find support for Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa multi-room music, and Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast and stream music and videos.

Samsung HW-Q600B 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System features:

DOLBY ATMOS DTS:X: Hear your favorite content in realistic 3D audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X; Sound projects all around you, including from above, so you can immerse yourself in all around sound.

Q-SYMPHONY: Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive audio floods your room all at once, using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION: Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next

