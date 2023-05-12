Start PC gaming when you pick up Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3050 desktop at new low of $801

Amazon is offering the Skytech Ryzen 5/8GB/500GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Desktop for $801 shipped. Down from $950 normally, today’s deal comes in at a full $149 below the typical rate, is only the second discount that we’ve tracked, and even delivers a new all-time low. Perfect for those just getting started in PC gaming, this desktop is designed for playing your favorite titles at 1080p. Whether you’re a MOBA player or prefer FPS, this desktop is great for it all. Plus, there’s room to upgrade in the future if you want more storage, RAM, or a better graphics card, allowing for AAA titles to be enjoyed at higher resolutions and frame rates. On top of that, the fact that it already comes with an RTX graphics card pre-installed means you can easily leverage things like NVIDIA’s DLSS technologies for increased frame rates without having to replace any hardware. Take a deeper dive in what the RTX 3050 has to offer in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into picking up this 2TB NVMe SSD to add extra storage to your new system. It’s PCIe 4.0 just like the main drive pre-installed in the system, and delivers transfer rates of up to 5GB/s. For just $105, it’s hard to deny the value this 2TB drive packs in both speed and capacity, making it an ample upgrade to your new desktop and effectively quadrupling the storage space.

Take your work setup on-the-go with HP’s Enxy x360 convertible 15-inch Ryzen 7 laptop while it’s on sale for $120 off. Down to a low of $580, this laptop packs a punch for its price point. Sure, there’s no dedicated graphics card, but the Ryzen 7 processor has ample power to do things like working on spreadsheets, light photo editing, and browsing the web.

Skytech Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Archangel lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Archangel gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

