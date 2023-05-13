Relax in Coleman’s SaluSpa inflatable hot tub at 12-month low of $350 (Reg. $515), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Bestway and Coleman pools, hot tubs, and accessories on sale from $60 shipped. Our top pick is the Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub for $349.99. Down from a $515 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve seen in over a year. In fact, it beats the previous best mention in the last 12 months by an additional $5. If you’re looking to get a spa-like experience at your home, then this is it. You’ll find that this hot tub is fairly portable, meaning you can move it from place to place once deflated and emptied of water. After you set it back up, no tools are needed as you have to inflate it with the included pump and fill with water. There’s a digital control panel that lets you choose the set the water temperature at up to 104 degrees and there are also pressure jets you can enable or disable. A timer can even automate the temperature of the spa up to 72 hours in advance too. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 72 by 72 inch floor pad to keep your new spa protected from the ground. It’s available for $47.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, making it a fairly budget-friendly buy as well to keep your new investment safe and sound.

Don’t forget that right now you can pick up a 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights to illuminate the yard without having to run wires or change batteries. Designed to mount anywhere, these 450 lumen lights have built-in solar panels and are perfect for placing around your new spa for an evening dip. Right now, you’ll be able to pick them up for 29% off at Amazon, coming in at $26 in this week’s sale.

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub features:

Nothing beats the feeling of sinking into a warm, bubbling hot tub after a long, hard day while jets project bubbles to massage your back, neck, and shoulders.

The digital control panel lets you dictate the water temperature (up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and pressure of the jets. A power saving timer can even automate the temperature of the spa up to 72 hours prior to save energy and money.

The spa’s durable PVC material and I-beam construction offer superior strength and stability while ensuring your hot tub never loses its shape.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!