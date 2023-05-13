Schwinn Coston DX step-through e-bike is easy to get on and off at new $1,200 low (Reg. $1,900)

Through next week, Woot is offering a wide range of electric bikes and scooters on sale from $250 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the Schwinn Coston DX Step-Through E-bike on sale for $1,199.99. Down from a normal rate of $1,900 at Amazon, it just fell to $1,743 there and today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a battery-powered e-bike to your door, this model is perfect for cruising around town. Both men and women can enjoy getting onto this e-bike with ease, too, thanks to the step-through design as there’s not a center bar to lift your leg over. The built-in 250W brushless geared hub either propels you by itself or through the pedal-assist function depending on what you prefer. There’s a 7-speed shifter too which delivers “smooth gear changes” as well as disc brakes to bring you to a stop in all weather. On top of that, there’s integrated LED lights on the battery to know how much charge it has, head and tail lights, and even a rear rack for carrying extra cargo. Of course, no gas or oil is required for this e-bike to function. Keep reading for more.

If you’re going to be riding on the road, or even on sidewalks, then we recommend picking up the Schwinn Thrasher helmet to keep your head safe should the worst occur. At $30 on Amazon, you’ll find the helmet is a solid choice that comes from a reputable brand without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget that Juiced Bikes are still on sale for Mother’s Day with $200 off . Our top pick in the sale is the CrossCurrent X Step-Through for the same reasons we love today’s lead deal. The design allows mom to easily get on or off the bike without having to throw a leg over the traditional center support bar. On sale for $1,799 through the weekend, you’ll find that this also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to cut back on your carbon footprint in 2023.

Schwinn Coston DX E-bike features:

This lightweight ebike is perfect for your commute, running your errands, or meeting up with friends. 27.5-inch wheels fit riders 5’10” with an inseam of 31.5″-33.5″ to 6’5” with an inseam of 34.4″-36.3″

250-watt brushless geared hub-drive pedal assist motor that gives you a boost while you pedal up to 20 mph

An integrated downtube (360-watt) battery can last up to 45 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions with an included charging cable

7-speed trigger shifter offers smooth gear changes, and mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!