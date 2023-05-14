Save up to 80% on some new Kindle eBooks for your spring reading starting from $2, today only

Jared Locke -
AmazonKindle
Reg. $17+ From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks for your permanent collection starting from $2 with up to 80% in savings. With today’s deal offering eBooks from literature and fiction to the biographies and memoirs genres, there is sure to be an option here that you’ll be interested in. As soon as you pick up one of these eBooks, you will have immediate and permanent access to begin reading it with Kindle remembering where you left off when you need to take a break. Another benefit of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform with mobile apps and browser-based reading. Head below to see our top picks from today’s deal.

Our top picks:

You can check out all the eBooks part of today’s deal by heading over to the landing page here. Once you’ve done that, be sure to stick around and check out other deals we’ve rounded up for you. You can also check out this month’s Amazon First Reads eBookFreebies where Prime members can check out new eBooks before their official release. While you can read these eBooks anywhere, the best experience will be on a Kindle device. Be sure to check out our launch coverage of the all-new Kindle and Kindle Kids with new 300 ppi displays and USB-C ports.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Kindle

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

DJI Air 2S quadcopters land at Amazon lows from $849 in...
Add a touch of color to your Mac workstation with the L...
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are 9to5 favor...
Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M2 iP...
Apple Watch Ultra falls to new Amazon all-time low of $...
BLUETTI launches Mother’s Day sale with up to $70...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, latest HomePod...
Schwinn Coston DX step-through e-bike is easy to get on...
Load more...
Show More Comments